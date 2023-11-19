Man dies by suicide, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against six persons, including two couples, on the charge of abetment to suicide. The suspects had levelled allegations of theft against a man due to which he had allegedly died by suicide.

They have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, his wife Jasvir Kaur, Ranjit Singh, his wife Manjit Kaur, Parduman Singh, alias Raj, and Tajinder Singh of Panjrukha.

The complainant, Harpreet Kaur, wife of the deceased, Jagtar Singh, told the police that she, along with her two children, was staying at Malerkotla while her husband was putting up at Panjrukha village in Khanna and he used to visit her at Malerkotla.

On November 16, her husband took overdose of some expired medicine or some intoxicants due to which he died. He consumed the same due to the fake allegations of theft levelled against him by the suspects, she said.

Investigating officer ASI Charanjit Singh said after registering a case, further investigation was launched in the matter.

One of the suspects, Ranjit Singh, was arrested.