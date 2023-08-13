Man dies by suicide, three booked

Ludhiana, August 12
A man died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his residence in Jainpur village. He allegedly took the extreme step after his property was usurped by three persons.
The suspects have been identified as Ashwani Jain, his father Devraj Jain, residents of Mall Enclave, and Rajesh Kumar Jain, a resident of Rishi Nagar.
The complainant, Dildar Singh, of Jainpur village told the police that his brother Sukhwinder Singh was under depression for the past few days. On the night of August 10, Sukhwinder called and said the suspects were entangling him in a fake case and they also usurped their property. Now, they were threatening him in court that they would also ensure he get punishment by court.
On August 11, his brother committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. Though he was rushed to the DMCH for treatment, he succumbed, the deceased’s brother said.
His brother had also left behind a suicide note in which he had mentioned the names of the suspects who forced him to commit suicide, the complainant alleged.
He demanded that the police should arrest the trio soon.
ASI Mahinder Kumar said that after registering a case of abetment to suicide against the suspects on Friday, further investigation was launched.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...