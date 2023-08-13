Man dies by suicide, three booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 12

A man died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his residence in Jainpur village. He allegedly took the extreme step after his property was usurped by three persons.

The suspects have been identified as Ashwani Jain, his father Devraj Jain, residents of Mall Enclave, and Rajesh Kumar Jain, a resident of Rishi Nagar.

The complainant, Dildar Singh, of Jainpur village told the police that his brother Sukhwinder Singh was under depression for the past few days. On the night of August 10, Sukhwinder called and said the suspects were entangling him in a fake case and they also usurped their property. Now, they were threatening him in court that they would also ensure he get punishment by court.

On August 11, his brother committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. Though he was rushed to the DMCH for treatment, he succumbed, the deceased’s brother said.

His brother had also left behind a suicide note in which he had mentioned the names of the suspects who forced him to commit suicide, the complainant alleged.

He demanded that the police should arrest the trio soon.

ASI Mahinder Kumar said that after registering a case of abetment to suicide against the suspects on Friday, further investigation was launched.