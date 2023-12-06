Man dies by suicide, wife booked for abetment

Ludhiana, December 5
After a man died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in Payal, the police yesterday registered a case of abetment to suicide against the deceased’s wife.
The suspect has been identified as Ramandeep Kaur, a resident of Guru Amardas Nagar, Ludhiana.
Complainant Jaswinderpal Kaur, the deceased’s sister, told the police that her brother got married to Ramandeep Kaur and the couple had two children. He was working as a superintendent with a cooperative department in Payal.
The complainant said due to a dispute between the couple, her brother was staying alone at Raimajra, near Payal, while his wife was staying in Ludhiana. The woman had also filed a court case against him and due to the same, her brother was under depression. As a result, he took the extreme step.
Investigating officer ASI Ajmer Singh said after registering a case, further investigation was launched by the police.
Resident ends life over property issue
In another incident, a man died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Model Town here on Monday. The deceased, Ashwani Kapoor had a property dispute with some people due to which he allegedly ended his life.
The Model Town police on Monday registered a case against two persons on the charges of abetment to suicide, identified as Akhteyar Singh and Rajdeep Kaur, residents of the Pakhowal Road area.
The deceased’s wife, Manju Kapoor, told the police that her husband had struck a deal to buy a farm house at Chhabra Colony from the suspects but the duo refused to execute the registration of the property. Her husband was under depression due to which he took the extreme step.
