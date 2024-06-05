Man dies by suicide, wife, her father booked

Ludhiana, June 4
After a man died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Kaonke Kalan village in Jagraon, his wife and her father were booked by the police on the charge of abetment to suicide.
Tried to save son but in vain
I tried to save my son but he succumbed. He took the extreme step due to threats of his wife and father-in-law. Strict action should be taken against them. — Victim’s father
The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh (24). The suspects have been identified as Amandeep Kaur, the victim’s wife, and his father-in-law Wazir Singh, a resident
of Dehlon.
Deceased’s father Karamjit Singh told the police that his son had solemnised love marriage with Amandeep Kaur in February this year. They were staying in Mansa. After the wedding, his son’s father-in-law started interfering in the life of the couple when differences erupted between them, following which his son returned to Kaonke Kalan while his wife started staying with her father at Dehlon.
A few days ago, Kuldeep had informed the family that his wife and her father had been threatening him due to which he wanted to end his life. Yesterday, his son went into a room and died by suicide.
“I tried to save my son but he succumbed. He took the extreme step due to threats of his wife and father-in-law. They must be brought to book and strict action should be taken against them,” the victim’s father said.
