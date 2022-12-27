Man dies by suicide; wife, mother-in-law booked for abetment

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

After a 39-year-old man allegedly died by suicide, the police booked his wife and and mother-in-law for abetment to suicide. The deceased has been identified as Rajinder Singh.

Victim’s brother Parminder Singh of Moti Bagh Colony in Phullanwal village complained to the police that his brother Rajinder Singh had married Navdeep Kaur in 2020. Since the marriage, she, along with her mother Karamajit Kaur, were harassing his brother. On December 25, Rajinder ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room due to the harassment caused by the suspects, he alleged.

A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against victim’s wife Navdeep Kaur and his mother-in-law Karamjit Kaur of Mehta village in Bathinda district.