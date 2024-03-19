Man dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

A man lost his life after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a speeding vehicle near a private school at Bhundri in the Sidhwan Bet area.

The deceased has been identified as Deepinder Singh of Purain village.

Deepak, the brother of the deceased, said he had received information from a contractor, Yashwant Singh, that Deepinder’s motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Bhundri when he was returning home on the evening of March 16. He was rushed to a hospital but doctor declared him dead. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver.

