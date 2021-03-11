Man dies in road mishap outside Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, wife serious

Ludhiana, May 28
A man lost his life while his wife suffered serious injuries when a rashly driven Scorpio rammed into their scooter near the Gate No. 4 of the Punjab Agricultural University here on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Sarabjit Singh (31), a resident of Gill village. The deceased was working in a security company.
The deceased, along with his wife Maninder Kaur, was heading to DMC Hospital to meet their relative who was undergoing treatment of some illness.
When they reached opposite the Akaash Institute near the PAU, a white colour speedy and rashly driven Scorpio coming from the other side of the road, suddenly lost control and Scorpio crossed over the divider and rammed into the scooter borne couple.
Passers-by immediately shifted the injured to hospital and also handed over the Scorpio driver and his friend to police. The police said probe was on and case was yet to be registered.
