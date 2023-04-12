Man dies of Covid, 21 test +ve in dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person lost his life due to Covid-19. Two deaths were reported in the district last month on March 29 and 30. The death toll has now gone to 3,021. Today, 21 persons tested positive for Covid in the district.

The positivity rate of Covid cases was 2.70 per cent on Tuesday and at present, 11 patients suffering from Covid are admitted to various hospitals.

Those who tested positive today include nine persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, three diagnosed during OPD visits, three healthcare workers, three contacts of positive persons, one antenatal care patient and two persons who are still being traced by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,837 persons have tested positive and 3,021 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, 777 samples were sent for testing which include 534 RT-PCR and 243 antigen samples.