Man dies of Covid, 38 test +ve in Ludhiana dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 1

One person lost his life due to Covid in the district on Monday. The deceased was a 64-year-old man from Katani. He was suffering from tuberculosis. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital and his vaccination status was not known.

On Monday, 38 persons tested positive for Covid today. The positivity rate was 4.74 per cent and there were 142 active cases. Five patients suffering from Covid are admitted to district hospitals.

Those who tested positive today include nine persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness, 17 diagnosed during the OPD visit, two healthcare workers, two contacts of positive persons, one pre-operative case and an antenatal care patient. Six persons are still being traced by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,407 persons have tested positive and 3,026 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus so far in the district.

On Monday, 801 samples were sent for testing which include 710 RT-PCR, 88 antigen and three TrueNat samples.

Figures

Samples 41,09,417

Positive 1,14,407

Deaths 3,026