 Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held : The Tribune India

Residents blame Koom Kalan police for failing to check drug menace

Residents hold a protest at Chaunta village in Ludhiana on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 12

A 30-year-old man Beesa Singh died allegedly due to drug overdose at Chaunta village. His body was found outside the smart school at the village.

A syringe was also found near the body as it is being suspected that overdose of drugs seems to have become the cause of his death.

Four suspects, Mukhtiar Singh, Harjot Singh, Surjit Singh and Sonu, all residents of Chaunta village, were arrested by the police for allegedly selling drugs to the deceased.

After the incident, village residents and activists of farmer unions also gathered at the spot and condemned the local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and the Koom Kalan police for failing to take action against the rising drug menace in the village.

Chaunta village sarpanch Butta Singh said the police and the local MLA was apprised of the easy availability of drugs in the area several times but nobody took the matter seriously.

The village had several youths who were drug addicts and they not even listen to their parents. The police and the administration need to launch a drive to end the menace, he said.

Manjit Kaur, who was holding a protest near the body along with other village women, said if AAP fails to find any solution to the problem, residents along with members of farmer unions would start an indefinite protest. They said the deceased was a daily wager and his father Chand Singh too was a labourer.

Recently his father had got him admitted to a drug de-addiction centre and a few days ago only he returned from there. But later, he again started taking drugs.

The Koom Kalan police registered a case against Mukhtiar, Harjot, Surjit and Sonu, who had sold ‘chitta’ to the victim, on the charge of culpable homicide. Later, they conducted raids and nabbed the four persons. The police said four suspects, all residents of the village, were arrested in the case.

