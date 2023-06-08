Man dies of drug overdose, two arrested for culpable homicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

A 32-year-old man allegedly died due to drug overdose at the old vegetable market in Daresi. On the complaint of the deceased’s kin, three persons were booked by the Daresi police on the charges of culpable homicide. Two of these suspects have been arrested.

The booked suspects have been identified as Varinder Kumar, alias Duda, of the Karabara road, Sanjiv Kumar, alias Sunny, of Nanak Nagar and Parminder Singh, alias Ajay, of Tajpur Road. Varinder and Ajay have been arrested by the police while Sanjeev is still at large.

Complainant Deputy of Karabara road told police that his brother Sunil Kumar was taken along by the suspects on night of June 4 and he did not return home later. Next morning, he got to know that Sunil was lying unconscious at the vegetable market. He immediately rushed there and shifted his brother to the Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“I had the suspicion that my brother had died due to drug overdose and the suspects had made him to consume excess amount of drug which had led to his death,” the complainant said.

ASI Sukhdev Singh said two suspects, namely Varinder and Sanjiv, have been arrested and raids were being conducted to nab the third suspect.