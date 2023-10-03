Man dies of electrocution in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 2

On Monday, in a tragic incident occurred near the 33 feet road, here, a man died of electrocution. However, his children narrowly escaped as they were at a safe distance from the incident spot.

The deceased, identified as Murari (30), was staying along the 33 feet road. According to information, the man was holding a metal pipe when it inadvertently came into contact with an electrical wire, resulting in a severe electric shock. The victim was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.