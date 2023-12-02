Man dies, one injured after being hit by SUV

Ludhiana, December 1
A man lost his life and another person received serious injuries after they were hit by a speeding SUV on a national highway in Jagraon.
The deceased, identified as Lakhvir Singh, from Galib village, used to work as a security guard at a ‘dhaba’ along the highway. Gurpreet Singh of Kokri Kalan village was injured in the accident.
Lakhvir’s father Dilbagh Singh said his son and Gurpreet were present by the roadside near the ‘dhaba’ when a speeding SUV hit them around 5:30 am on Friday. Later, Lakhvir sucumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the scene after the incident. The city Jagraon police station have registered a case under Sections 304-A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...