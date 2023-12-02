Man dies, one injured after being hit by SUV

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 1

A man lost his life and another person received serious injuries after they were hit by a speeding SUV on a national highway in Jagraon.

The deceased, identified as Lakhvir Singh, from Galib village, used to work as a security guard at a ‘dhaba’ along the highway. Gurpreet Singh of Kokri Kalan village was injured in the accident.

Lakhvir’s father Dilbagh Singh said his son and Gurpreet were present by the roadside near the ‘dhaba’ when a speeding SUV hit them around 5:30 am on Friday. Later, Lakhvir sucumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the scene after the incident. The city Jagraon police station have registered a case under Sections 304-A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified driver of the vehicle.