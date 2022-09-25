Man does ‘Sholay’ act to get back wife from in-laws

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 24

He was angry with his in-laws for not sending his wife back to him. After his repeated requests failed to work, a local resident Suraj Sahani did a yesteryear Bollywood blockbuster ‘Sholay’ act to get his wife back from in-laws.

A resident of Jassar village under the Dehlon police station jurisdiction, climbed atop 150-foot high-tension electricity tower at around 6.30 pm on Friday.

Sharing details, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Dr Kaustubh Sharma, told The Tribune, here on Saturday that a police patrolling team spotted a person atop the tower, who was shouting that he would jump to give away his life.

“The PCR team connected with the person, who told cops that his in-laws were not sending his wife back to his place,” the CP disclosed.

Acting swiftly, the Commissionerate Police contacted man’s in-laws and motivated them to send his wife back to his place, the CP said.

“After his in-laws agreed, they were called at the spot. They requested Suraj to come down. They told Suraj that had brought along his wife to hand her over to him,” the Ludhiana police chief revealed. Suraj climbed down from the tower and was reunited with his wife and children, the CP added.

“The swift action of our men saved a precious life and reunited him with his family,” Dr Sharma added.