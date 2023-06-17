Man drowns as his car falls into Sirhind canal, body recovered

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 16

A Ludhiana resident drowned as his car fell into the Sirhind canal late last night. While the car was pulled out of the water body by the police around midnight with the assistance of divers and onlookers near the Doraha bridge, the body of the driver was only recovered today morning near the Ajnaud bridge. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered at the Doraha police station.

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh (31) of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar in Ludhiana. The body was handed over to his kin after conducting an autopsy.

According to onlookers, the bonnet of the car number was broken when the police pulled it out of the Sirhind canal around midnight yesterday. It seemed that the car had first bumped into a rock and then fell into the water body.

The car could be spotted from a distance at the dead of the night as its lights were on and the man inside was shouting for help. The onlookers had immediately called the police and divers were also called in who later pulled the vehicle out in no time but unfortunately, there was no trace of anyone inside the vehicle.

Investigating officer Mohan Lal said: “The reason for the mishap is still uncertain. An empty wine bottle has been recovered from the car. The kin of the deceased reached the spot as soon as they heard about the incident. The body could be traced only in the morning. A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been registered on the statement of Nirmal Singh, the father of the deceased.”