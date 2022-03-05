Man duped of Rs 1.5 crore in Lamborghini deal, 3 booked in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

A luxury car dealer of Mullanpur Dakha was duped of Rs 1.5 crore by a man on the pretext of selling his Lamborghini car to him. The seller, instead of completing the deal, sold the same car to another Delhi-based car dealer.

The Dakha police registered a fraud case against Hitesh Abrol, Director of Allied Multimetal and Alloys Private Limited, Buddewal, Ludhiana, car dealer Mandeep Singh Chawla, alias Mannu Chawla, resident of Sarabha Nagar, and Dalbir Singh Luthra, owner of Rally Motors, Delhi.

Complainant Gurbir Singh of BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, told the police that he owns the RAC firm, which deals in luxury cars, on the Mullanpur Dakha road. He wanted to buy a Lamborghini (PB10HP0073) car, owned by Hitesh Abrol, one of the directors of Allied Multimetal and Alloys Private Limited, Buddewal, Ludhiana.

After he started talks of deal with Hitesh, an employee of Hitesh also brought the car to his office at Mullanpur to showed the same to him. As he liked the car, he struck a deal to buy the same at Rs 2 crore.

“I transferred Rs 1.50 crore in the bank account of the company owned by Hitesh on February 16. Despite receiving the money, Hitesh didn’t hand over the car to me. Instead, he said he would deliver the car on some other day. Next day when I went to the office of Hitesh to clear the remaining payment of Rs 2 crore, Hitesh again started making excuses and refused to hand over the car to me,” alleged Gurbir Singh.

Gurbir said later when he enquired about the car, he came to know that Hitesh had sold the same car to some Delhi-based car dealer Dalbir and city-based car dealer Mandeep had facilitated the deal. “I informed Mandeep and Dalbir that I had already purchased the same Lamborghini car from Hitesh still the duo didn’t cancel the deal, so they are equal partner in the crime,” alleged Gurbir.

Investigating officer SI Davinder Kumar said after registering a case, further probe has been launched.