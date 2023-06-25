Man duped of Rs 11.45 lakh in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

A resident of Janta Nagar, Shimlapuri, fell victim to a fraudulent scheme and lost Rs 11.45 lakh to miscreants.

An FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. JCP JS Teja, Additional DCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ACP Sandeep Wadhera addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

ADCP Suhail told The Tribune that Bhanu Pratap, the victim, was approached by Gopichand, alias Manav, one of the accused, for providing him a business loan to improve his financial position.

On the pretext of assisting with the loan process, Manav introduced Bhanu to an individual claiming to be a manager of Punjab National Bank branch. Bhanu was told to open a current account at bank and provide copies of relevant documents. Subsequently, Bhanu received a message that Rs 97 lakh had been deposited into his account.

Alarmed by the sudden windfall, Bhanu contacted Manav, who assured him that the loan had been successfully processed. However, Bhanu's mobile number came under the control of Manav with the help of some mobile apps, who proceeded to intercept calls and manipulate communications to further deceive the victim, added additional DCP Suhail.

Exploiting Bhanu’s vulnerability, Manav threatened him with police involvement and coerced him into providing regular payments for keeping the police and income tax authorities at bay. The fraudulent activities extended to Bhanu's family members, who were subjected to continuous harassment and threats from the accused, ADCP Suhail informed.

“Bhanu's elder brother tried to support him financially. Even after Bhanu and his family moved to Uttar Pradesh, Manav continued to extort money from Bhanu and duped him of Rs 11.45 lakh,” the ADCP said.

Upon suspicion of foul play, Bhanu made an inquiry and discovered the involvement of another individual, Amrik Singh, working alongside Manav. It was revealed that Amrik Singh, posing as a property agent, collaborated with Manav in orchestrating the fraud. The duo impersonated high-ranking officials to intimidate and manipulate the victim, revealed the ADCP.