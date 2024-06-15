Man duped on marriage pretext

Ludhiana: Ranjit Singh, a resident of Ishar Nagar, has lodged a complaint against two Bulara village residents for duping his son of Rs 19.4 lakh. The suspects have been identified as Manjot Singh and Jasvir Kaur. A case has been registered under Sections 420, 406, 120-B of the IPC. The complainant said his son Harjit Singh wanted to settle abroad. The suspect promised to get his son married to one Jasvir Kaur and help him settle in Canada. The complainant paid Rs 19.4 lakh to both the suspects for the job. Later, neither my son was sent abroad nor the money returned, he alleged. TNS
Snatchers held, 10 phones recovered
Ludhiana: The police arrested two youth for snatching mobile phones. As many as 10 mobile phones, two iron sickles and one motorcycle were recovered from his possession. The accused, Sahib Singh and Jasvir Singh, were involved in snatching mobiles. One of them would steer the bike while the other used to grab the phones from his position riding pillion.
