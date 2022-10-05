Man dupes cousin of Rs 1.69L, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

In a bizarre incident, a man extorted Rs 1.69 lakh from his cousin by fooling her that she had been booked by the Salem Tabri police in a criminal case. The suspect allegedly showed her fake bail papers to make her believe that the police were after her.

The suspect, who has been booked, was identified as Narinder Singh, alias Sonu.

Complainant Lovepreet of Nanakpuri said her cousin informed her in June that she had been booked by the city police in a criminal case registered in May and police officials were on their way to arrest her.

“In June this year, the suspect also kept me under illegal confinement at a hotel in Haridwar. He showed me a bail order which he claimed he had obtained from the court, and in lieu, took Rs 1.69 lakh from my family. Later, when I inquired about the bail orders, I was shocked to know that they were fake. I filed a complaint against my cousin in August and yesterday the police have registered a case,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer ASI Gurjit Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.