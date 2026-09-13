Man dupes schoolmate of Rs 10 lakh with fake Punjab Police job offer, held

A conman allegedly cheated his classmate of Rs 10 lakh by promising to get him a job in the Punjab Police. The accused handed over a sealed parcel, claiming it contained an official police belt as part of the recruitment process.

When the victim opened it, he was shocked to find only a brick and some fake recruitment-related documents inside. “DC Office, Ludhiana” was written on the parcel.

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The incident has left the victim shocked and exposed yet another case of employment fraud carried out in the name of government jobs.

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Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said Khanna police arrested the accused on Sunday and launched an investigation to determine whether he had duped others using the same modus operandi.

Fake Punjab Police identity card

Complainant Amaninder Singh, a resident of village Hario Kalan, Samrala, told police that he was studying in Class 10 in 2013 and that accused Gobind was also his schoolmate. They had been friends since their school days.

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“We started visiting each other’s houses as a result of our friendship. I left school in 2016 after completing my Class 12. After completing my studies, I started a computer course in Samrala. In 2023, I went abroad to Dubai, where I worked for about two years. I returned in 2025,” the complainant said.

He added that in March 2025, Gobind told him that he knew a person who recruited head constables in the Punjab Police and charged a total of Rs 10 lakh for the job.

“After consulting my family, I struck a deal with accused Gobind, who promised to get me recruited into the police department. He initially took Rs 4,000 for preparing the recruitment papers. Later, I paid the remaining amount in instalments and also mortgaged gold ornaments to arrange the entire sum. Apart from this, Gobind took my Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, SC certificate and birth certificate and gave me a receipt on plain white paper bearing his signature. When I asked Gobind about the recruitment, he kept making excuses,” the complainant alleged.

The complainant claimed that Gobind also came to his house in 2025. He handed him a packet wrapped in tape and told him not to open it, claiming that it contained a police belt.

At the same time, Gobind allegedly handed over a Punjab Police identity card bearing his photograph and a police stamp. He also showed him a khaki-coloured stitched uniform, including trousers and a shirt, and said the same uniform would be handed over to him after his recruitment.

The victim said, “After a few days, I opened the parcel that he had given me, which was wrapped in tape, and was shocked to find a brick inside along with some recruitment-related papers. I had been repeatedly asking the accused to return my money, but he started avoiding me and issued threats. Recently, I filed a police complaint, which led to the arrest of the accused.”

SSP Dr Ahluwalia said that, during the further probe, police would also investigate who printed the identity cards, stamped them and stitched the uniform. Action would be taken accordingly, he added.