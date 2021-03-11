Man dupes youths on pretext of jobs

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 14

The police nabbed a swindler who had been booked for allegedly duping youths on the pretext of fake recruitment in the Indian Army over two years ago.

The accused, identified as Sarwan Singh (Colonel) of Nurpur Bet town in Ludhiana, was arrested when he was trying to cheat another group of 50 aspirants by organising a seminar at Ayali Kalan on Friday.

Sayad Shakeel, SHO, Chhapar Chowki, said a police team led by Jodhan SHO Davinder Singh succeeded in apprehending Sarwan who had restarted his illegal activities after being released from the Aligarh jail in UP, where he was languished in connection with a similar case registered at the Iglas police station at the time of registration of the case here. The police are yet to receive any complaint from his current clients who were allegedly being trapped through a recruitment centre in Ludhiana.

Having shuttled between many offices for over 16 months, youths led by Chanan Singh of Phallewal village had succeeded in getting the swindler. It was found that the accused duped several youths of the region of Rs 23.7 lakh on the pretext of getting them recruited in the Army. The police were yet to ascertain the identity of all victims and total amount swindled by him.

Nabbed from seminar

The accused, identified as Sarwan Singh (Colonel) of Nurpur Bet town in Ludhiana, was arrested when he was trying to cheat another group of 50 aspirants by organising a seminar at Ayali Kalan on Friday.