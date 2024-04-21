Man ends his life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 20

A man died by suicide by hanging himself at his house in Khanna on Friday. His father Dharamveer alleged that he took the extreme step after being harassed by the victim’s wife.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar (34).

Dharamveer said seven months ago, an NRI asked his son to stay in his house at Raja Colony as a caretaker. The NRI had also allowed his son to keep his wife there. However, the woman threw his son out of the house and she himself started staying alone there. His son had been suspecting that his wife had an illicit relationship with somebody due to which he took the extreme step.

The police said after recording the statement of victim’s father, action would be taken.

