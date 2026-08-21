Man ends life in lock-up

A man caught in a drug case died by suicide while in police custody at the Hambran police post under the Ladhowal police station here.

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The police claimed that the man hanged himself with the zipper of a mattress in the lock-up. He was arrested by the police two days ago on drug trafficking charges. After police post employees noticed the hanging body, senior police officials were informed. Later, the

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body was taken to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. The deceased’s family was informed about the incident.

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According to the police, the deceased, identified as Balbir Singh of Khera Bet, was arrested two days ago with 10 gm of heroin. His remand was obtained from the court. He was scheduled to be taken for drug recovery on Thursday. On Thursday, when a police official went to call the suspect from the lock-up for taking a bath, the latter’s body was found hanging from a noose.

The police officials said the police had to make a recovery from Balbir in the drug case and he was to be taken for the purpose on Thursday morning. He was fine till around 8 am.

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According to the police, the man had already died in the lock-up but he was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

ADCP-3 Dharavath Sai Prakash said a police inquiry under the supervision of the Judicial Magistrate was already on and after a probe, necessary legal proceedings would be initiated.

When asked if negligence of any police official came to the fore in the case, the ADCP said let the internal investigation completes first, nothing could be said at the moment.

According to the police, a post-mortem examination will be conducted. The cause of death will be known after the arrival of the autopsy report.