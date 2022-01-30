Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

A 38-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Muradpura here on Saturday.

He took the extreme step due to a property dispute with his relatives.

The deceased has been identified as Heera Lal. The Police Division 6 booked deceased’s relatives, including uncles Balbir Kumar and Raghubir Singh and nephews Vishal and

Vinod. A case was today registered on the basis of a suicide note recovered from near the victim’s body.

As per information, the deceased had a property dispute with his relatives as the latter had not been vacating his property. They had also been mentally torturing him due to which the victim went into depression.

Today, he went to his room and ended his life. The victim left behind a suicide note in which he had mentioned that the accused were responsible for his death.

The police said raids were being conducted to nab the accused. The suicide note would also be sent to a forensic lab to match the handwriting of the deceased.