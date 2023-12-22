Man ends life, wife booked

Ludhiana, December 21
The Police Division 6 yesterday registered a case against a woman on the charges of abetting the suicide of her husband. The suspect has been identified as Amanpreet Kaur of Hans Nagar, Bathinda.
Complainant Navjit Kaur of Navi Abadi Akalgarh told the police that her son Ramandeep Singh Bunty (26) got married to Amanpreet Kaur in 2021. After sometime, differences cropped up between the couple and her son’s wife filed a divorce case in court due to the same. As a result, her son went into depression. The woman also started blackmailing him and was demanding Rs 10 lakh. Ramandeep died by suicide on December 19 by hanging himself at his rented accommodation.
SHO Inspector Balwinder Kaur said after registering a case, further investigation was launched by the police in the matter.
