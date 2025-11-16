DT
Home / Ludhiana / Man ends life; wife, her friend booked

Woman left victim, children to be with young man

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Nov 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Sadar Jagraon police registered a case of abetment to suicide against a woman and her friend after her husband died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance.

The suspects were identified as Pinky, a resident of Talwandi Rai, and Karan of Waraich village.

The complainant, Baldev Singh, a resident of Hans Kalan, told the police that he works as a labourer. He had five brothers and two sisters.

“One of my brothers, Piara Singh, (50), who was married to Pinky, daughter of Joga Singh, a resident of Talwandi Rai. The couple had two children, a boy and a girl. My sister-in-law Pinky left home and went with a youth, Karan, leaving my brother and his children alone, about a month ago and did not return. Since that day, my brother has been in depression,” he said.

The complainant said a few days ago, when Piara Singh, along with his friend Rajwinder Singh, went to Waraich village to take his wife back home, Pinky and Karan insulted the victim. Since that day, his brother was upset and used to tell him that it would be better to die than to live such an insulting life. His friend tried to console him by saying that everything would be fine in due time.

“On November 12, my brother went to sleep after having food. Later, When I woke up, I saw an empty box of some pesticide lying besides him. He consumed the same to end his life. My brother died by suicide after being insulted by his wife and Karan. After which, a complaint was lodged with the police, which led to the registration of a case against the suspects,” he added.

