Man ends life; wife, in-laws booked

Ludhiana, March 20
The Sadar police yesterday registered a case of abetment to suicide against a woman and two other persons after her husband ended his life.
The deceased has been identified as Parmod Kumar Goswami (25).
The suspects have been identified as deceased’s wife Seema Paswan, her mother Chanda Kali and brother Raju Paswan, all residents of Ranchi Colony.
The complainant, Ajay Kumar, the brother of the deceased, said his brother got married to Seema Paswan about seven years ago. Since it was a love marriage, he (deceased) and his in-laws were not on good terms with and the latter had been harassing the victim. Yesterday, Raju called him and threatened that he would kill Parmod.
“On Tuesday night, Parmod asked his wife to make dinner but she refused. Afterwards, a fight erupted between the couple. Parmod was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He was also upset over the harassment he was going through at the hands of his wife and in-laws. Following which, he went to his room and died by suicide by hanging himself,” the complainant alleged.
Investigating officer ASI Major Singh said after registering a case of abetment to suicide against the suspects, the police had been conducting raids to nab the culprits.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...