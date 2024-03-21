Man ends life; wife, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 20

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case of abetment to suicide against a woman and two other persons after her husband ended his life.

The deceased has been identified as Parmod Kumar Goswami (25).

The suspects have been identified as deceased’s wife Seema Paswan, her mother Chanda Kali and brother Raju Paswan, all residents of Ranchi Colony.

The complainant, Ajay Kumar, the brother of the deceased, said his brother got married to Seema Paswan about seven years ago. Since it was a love marriage, he (deceased) and his in-laws were not on good terms with and the latter had been harassing the victim. Yesterday, Raju called him and threatened that he would kill Parmod.

“On Tuesday night, Parmod asked his wife to make dinner but she refused. Afterwards, a fight erupted between the couple. Parmod was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He was also upset over the harassment he was going through at the hands of his wife and in-laws. Following which, he went to his room and died by suicide by hanging himself,” the complainant alleged.

Investigating officer ASI Major Singh said after registering a case of abetment to suicide against the suspects, the police had been conducting raids to nab the culprits.

