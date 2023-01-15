Man extorts money in cops' name, held

Ludhiana, January 14
The Focal Point police today claimed to have arrested a man who had been extorting money from the people in the name of the police.
The suspect has been identified as Vikas Chauhan, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi colony.
ACP Murad Jasvir Singh Gill and Focal Point SHO inspector Amandeep Singh Brar addressed a press conference in this regard.
Mangal Das of Focal Point had lodged a police complaint that her son was called at the Focal point police station on January 13 for questioning regarding some case and she had also reached the police station with him. After her son met the officials concerned, they both came out of the station.
“When we were standing outside the police station, the suspect met us and stated that the Focal Point police would register a case against my son. He said only he could save her son from the registration of a criminal case against him as he has good relations with senior officials of the station. Accordingly, he demanded Rs 16,000 but after negotiations, I gave Rs 8,000 to the suspect,” the complainant alleged.
The complainant said later, she realised that the suspect had duped her as he had no links in the Police Department. Afterwards, she lodged a police complaint following which the suspect was arrested by the police.
SHO Inspector Brar said of the total bribe money, Rs 6,000 was recovered from the suspect and his further questioning was on to inquire about other cases in which he had extorted money from other people in the name of the police. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the suspect by the police.
