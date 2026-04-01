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Home / Ludhiana / Man falls into 100-ft deep well in Khanna, rescued after four hours of struggle

Man falls into 100-ft deep well in Khanna, rescued after four hours of struggle

Rescue teams reach in 30 minutes, victim’s condition stable

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:46 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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The victim being rescued by the police and fire brigade in Khanna.
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A major accident occurred late on Wednesday evening on Lalheri Road in Khanna. A man fell into a well around 70 to 100-ft-deep. For nearly two hours, he pleaded for help but his voice remained unheard. A farmer passing through the area heard screams of the victim. Rescue operations began immediately after the police and fire brigade were informed about the incident.

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The depth of the well posed a hurdle during the rescue operation.

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With the help of a crane, the man was pulled out about four hours later. The man’s condition was stable and he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

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Farm owner Gurdeep Singh told mediapersons that he had come to irrigate his fields in the evening when he heard cries of the man near the motor room. He rushed to the well and was shocked to see a man lying in the well, pleading for help. He informed the police and fire brigade. Rescue teams reached the spot within 30 minutes and the victim was rescued.

“When we received information, I reached the place with my team. We found that the well was around 100-ft deep, making the rescue process quite difficult. We called for a crane with the help of a social service organisation due to the depth. We then used the crane to bring the victim out of the well,” said a fire brigade official, Nannu.

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