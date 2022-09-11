Man fires shot after altercation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 10

A transporter fired a shot into the air after an altercation with workers of another transporter near Vardhman Chowk, here, on Friday night. No one suffered injuries in the incident. Transporter Hardeep Singh said yesterday night he was heading towards Vardhman Chowk when he was stopped by Vipin and his aides. The latter allegedly started arguments with him and also attacked him. “I fired a shot from my licensed weapon in self-defence, following which the assailants fled,” Hardeep said. After the incident, Vipin and his transporter Mahinder Singh alleged that Hardeep had intentionally fired at Vipin and a case should be registered against him. They alleged that the police were not filing their complaint. ACP (East) Gurdev Singh said Hardeep had fired in self-defence. Therefore, a case was registered against Vipin and others under the relevant sections of the IPC on Saturday. The police said Hardeep and another transporter Mahinder had some enmity due to which the incident occurred.