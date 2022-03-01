Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 28

An attempt by three robbers to take away the car of a 48-year-old man, Sanjeev Verma, on gunpoint was foiled by the car owner on Saturday evening.

As Verma grappled with one of the carjackers when they were about to flee in the car near Nirankari Bhawan at Jhande village, one of them fired shots, hitting the car owner in the groin. Sanjeev was rushed to DMC Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

On the basis of statement recorded by the car owner, the police have registered a case under Sections 307, 364, 379-B, 511 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. The police said a hunt has been launched for the accused and their particulars were flashed to police stations of the area.

In his statement, Sanjeev Verma, resident of Kiran Vihar, Daad, told the police that he had gone to the main market of Subhash Nagar on Pakhowal Road to make some purchases. As he was returning, three motorcycle-borne youths came to him near Keys Hotel on Sua Road and asked about an address in that area.

“As I stopped the car and was telling them the location, one of them drew out a firearm and forced sat on the front passenger seat. Another pushed me between the two front seats and took the steering wheel. As we reached near Nirankari Bhawan at Jhande village, the duo stopped the car and tried to throw me out of the car but I caught hold of one of them. When the robbers saw some people gathering there, one of them fired shots that hit me in the groin. The robbers, however, managed to escape on their motorcycle,” said the victim in his statement.

Investigating officer SI Ranjit Singh of the Sadar policer station said police parties have been sent in search of the accused and CCTV cameras installed on the entire route that the accused took are being scanned for some clue about their identity.