Man forced to pay extra at BRS Nagar parking lot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

The government departments concerned are being accused of turning a blind eye towards the overcharging from visitors at their respective parking lots in the city. Now, a city resident, Manish Singla alleged that he was charged Rs 30 for car parking at the BRS Nagar Parking lot, which falls under MC’s Zone D, against the prescribed parking fee of Rs 20. The parking lot is near the Sarabha Nagar police station.

Manish said, “A man who introduced himself as an employee of the MC charged Rs 30 from me but he issued a slip of Rs 10 only. The slip was meant for the MC’s multi-storey parking lot of Zone A. When I objected, another man came and claimed that they have the order to charge Rs 30 for car parking.” Questions are raised as to how the MC allowed parking slips of Zone A’s multi-storey parking lot at BRS Nagar that falls under Zone D.

Even after agreements between private contractors and MC had ended, private workers of previous contractors were commonly seen handling various parking lots in the city. Around a month ago, parking fee slips of Bhadaur House were issued to visitors at BRS Nagar by a man working under previous private contractor. A resident, Amandeep Singh, had then complained to the Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. His complaint was ignored by MC officials, he claimed.

Notably, fleecing of visitors still remains a major issue at the MC’s multi-storey parking lot, Bhadaur House parking lot, district administration’s multi-level parking lot at Mini Secretariat, zila parishad’s books market parking lot etc. in the city. A road safety activist, Rahul Verma, said thousands of rupees are collected by overcharging at different parking lots but no concrete action has been taken to eliminate the nexuses.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi said strict action would be taken against violations at the parking lots.