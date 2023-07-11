Man found dead, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 10

A man died under mysterious circumstances at his friend’s house in Abbupura village. The victim has been identified as Jagdev Singh.

The kin of the deceased alleged that Jaggu was poisoned to death by his friends. On the statement given by the victim’s father, the police booked two friends of the victim.

According to the investigating officer, it was a suspected matter of drug overdose. But the victim’s father claimed that his son was not a drug addict. The actual cause of the death will be ascertained after autopsy.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Sidhwan Bet police station.