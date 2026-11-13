Man found dead at abandoned dhaba in Ludhiana

A man who had been missing for nearly 10 days was found dead in the bathroom of an abandoned dhaba near Raikot Road in Jagraon.

The deceased’s wife, Ravinder Kaur, told the police that her husband had died after his friend allegedly administered a wrong injection to him.

On the complaint of the deceased’s wife, the police have registered a case against the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Kuljinder Singh, a resident of Hans Kalan village.

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Sources said the deceased had returned to Punjab from Rajasthan on November 1 after working with a combine harvester during the harvesting season.

The deceased’s wife said her husband had called her around 10 am that day and told her that he had lost his mobile phone and had borrowed someone’s phone to speak to her.

He informed her that he had met Karamveer Singh, a resident of Dholan village, at the Chowkiman bus stand and was suffering from severe body pain and ill health.

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“My husband told me that Karamveer offered him an injection, claiming it would provide relief, and demanded Rs 500 for it. After receiving the money, he administered the injection, following which my husband’s condition worsened,” the deceased’s wife alleged.

The complainant further alleged that after her husband’s condition deteriorated, Karamveer took him in his Baleno car, dropped him at Raikot in Jagraon and left.

“Kuljinder later called me again, saying his condition had deteriorated further and asking me to reach the spot immediately. When I rushed there with family members, my husband was nowhere to be found,” said Kaur.

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The deceased’s wife said that when she visited Karamveer’s house in Dholan village on November 2 to enquire about her husband, he, along with his mother and sister, bolted the main gate from inside and refused to open it. Karamveer later told her that he had dropped Kuljinder at Raikot and did not know about his whereabouts.

Kaur said they subsequently lodged a missing-person complaint at the Jagraon City police station on November 6.

On November 11, they received information that Kuljinder’s body was lying inside the broken bathroom of an abandoned dhaba near the road leading to Kothe Rahla on Raikot Road.

DSP Jagraon Jaswinder Singh said a case had been registered against the accused under a section relating to causing death by negligence. However, the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report was received.