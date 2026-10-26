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Home / Ludhiana / Man found dead at under-construction factory, probe on

Man found dead at under-construction factory, probe on

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:12 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Once the deceased is identified, probe will speed up in the case, says a cop. iStock
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The body of an unidentified man, aged between 35 and 40 years, was recovered from under the debris in the bathroom of an under-construction factory in Sandhu Nagar on Saturday, triggering panic in the area.

Advocate Harman Singh informed the police that a property in Sandhu Nagar is in the name of his grandfather. Construction of a new factory was underway at the site. On October 24, he received information that a body was lying buried in the factory bathroom.

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The Haibowal police reached the scene and extricated the body from under the debris.

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Station House Officer, Haibowal, Inspector Jasbir Singh, said a murder case was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the BNS. The police suspect the victim was murdered brutally and the body was later buried under the debris.

“The police have sounded alert regarding the recovery of the body and CCTV camera footage is being scanned to get any clue about the suspects. The case will be cracked soon. Once the deceased is identified, investigation will speed up,” he said.

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