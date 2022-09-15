Man found dead in canal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A 28-year-old man, Amir Hamza, was found dead in a canal at South City here on Wednesday afternoon. A resident of Guru Amardas Nagar, the deceased was running a chicken corner at Rajguru Nagar. On Wednesday, people informed the police after seeing the body in the canal. The Sarabha Nagar police reached the spot and took out the body with the help of divers. The police said as per eyewitnesses, the deceased had accidentally fell into the canal. Suspecting no foul play in the incident, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc were initiated by the police.