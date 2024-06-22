Man found dead in Hargobind Nagar

Ludhiana, June 21
Body of a man living in migrants’ vehra at Hargobind Nagar was found in a room on Friday. It seemed that the man had died hours before and his body was completely mutilated. The police suspected that the body was eaten by rats and insects.
The incident came to light when people living in the neighbourhood sensed a foul smell emanating from the room. When they opened the door, they were shocked to see a man lying dead in the room. The deceased was identified as Pappu.
After getting information, cops from the police Division No. 3 reached the spot and started investigation. Cops also questioned residents of the vehra to find the cause of man’s death. As the case was suspicious, a forensic team was called on the spot for collecting samples. The people in the neighbourhood said the deceased was a diabetic and a regular drinker.
ASI Jaswant Singh said the deceased Pappu originally hailed from Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a driver. He said the post-mortem report would reveal the exact cause behind man’s death.
