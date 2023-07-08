Man found dead in hotel room

Ludhiana, July 7
The body of a 21-year-old youth was found in a hotel room on Friday. Drug overdose was suspected to be the cause of death. The deceased has been identified as Arshdeep Singh Grewal, a resident of Koomkalan.
The hotel owner said two youth arrived at his hotel last night and took a room. On Friday morning, when the hotel staff entered the room, they found Arshdeep body on the bed. There were some syringes near the body as well.
