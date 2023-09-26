Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana, September 25
An unidentified person was found dead in the park at the Civil Hospital here on Tuesday. An inquiry committee was formed by the Civil Surgeon to look into the matter.
The three-member Inquiry committee had found that the person used to come regularly to the hospital for having free meals and had come for the same on that day as well. He was not admitted to the hospital, it said.
His body was found in the park of the Civil Hospital but he was not admitted to the hospital, stated the inquiry report. Staff had also confirmed about the man not being admitted to the hospital.
The probe committee included Dr Rohit Rampal, Dr Amritraj Behal and Dr Vivek Goyal.
