Man found dead in village dispensary, murder suspected

Ludhiana, January 18
A man was found murdered in the dispensary at Rayian village in Koom Kalan here on Tuesday night. The Koom Kalan police on Wednesday registered a murder case against unidentified persons and launched a further probe in the case.
The deceased has been identified as Mahinder Singh.
The complainant, Ranjot Singh, told the police that his father Mahinder was working as a mason and he was a habitual drunkard. On January 15, his father had gone to work, but didn’t return home.
The victim’s son said he along with family members searched for his father but to no avail. On Tuesday night, some villagers noticed the body of his father in the village dispensary. Someone seemed to have killed him.
Police said CCTV cameras of the village were being scanned to get clues about the killers.
