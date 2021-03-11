Man found dead on railway tracks

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

A man was found dead on the Jassian railway tracks on Wednesday. The police suspect that he have been killed. The deceased was identified as Happy, resident of Rajjowal village. He was working on contract basis with the Forest Department.

As per the police, the deceased had left home last night and he had told his family that he was going to join duty but he didn’t join duty.

The deceased’s kin suspect that he could have been killed last night and his body was dumped on the railway lines by the ‘killer’ to give the case a shape of suicide. Happy also had serious wounds on his head.

The SHO, GRP, Inspector Jaskaran Singh, said the police would initiate proceedings in the case only after receiving the autopsy report.