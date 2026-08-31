Man found dead on road in Ludhiana, hit-&-run case suspected

A man, aged around 30-35 years, was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar main road in front of the passport office on Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana. The deceased is yet to be identified as the body was so mutilated that it was beyond recognition. Several vehicles had reportedly passed over the body following the accident.

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The Salem Tabri police yesterday registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched an investigation.

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Complainant Mukesh Sehgal, a resident of Bharti Colony, Bahadurke road, told the police that on August 28, he was present in his auto in front of the Passport Office, Jalandhar bypass. During this time, he saw the body of an unknown person lying on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar main road.

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According to the complainant, the deceased was approximately 30 to 35 years old. Prima facie, it is being suspected that he died after being hit by an unknown vehicle.

Shortly after receiving information about the incident, the Salem Tabri police reached the spot and tried to identify the deceased and inquired from nearby people, but to no avail. No identity card or any document was found near the body.