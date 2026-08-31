DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Man found dead on road in Ludhiana, hit-&-run case suspected

Man found dead on road in Ludhiana, hit-&-run case suspected

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:33 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

A man, aged around 30-35 years, was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar main road in front of the passport office on Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana. The deceased is yet to be identified as the body was so mutilated that it was beyond recognition. Several vehicles had reportedly passed over the body following the accident.

Advertisement

The Salem Tabri police yesterday registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched an investigation.

Advertisement

Complainant Mukesh Sehgal, a resident of Bharti Colony, Bahadurke road, told the police that on August 28, he was present in his auto in front of the Passport Office, Jalandhar bypass. During this time, he saw the body of an unknown person lying on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar main road.

Advertisement

According to the complainant, the deceased was approximately 30 to 35 years old. Prima facie, it is being suspected that he died after being hit by an unknown vehicle.

Shortly after receiving information about the incident, the Salem Tabri police reached the spot and tried to identify the deceased and inquired from nearby people, but to no avail. No identity card or any document was found near the body.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts