Man found murdered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

A man was found murdered in Country Villa colony on Pakhowal Road here on Sunday. His both hands were also found to be severed. He was missing for the past few days.

The deceased has been identified as Raghuvir Singh, a resident of Ballowal village. A case of murder was registered against unidentified miscreants. The deceased, a gatka player, was working as a driver.

Since the condition of the body was deteriorated, the police suspected that he could have been murdered a few days ago.

Sadar SHO Inspector Gurpreet Singh said the deceased was missing since October 5. His mobile phone and motorcycle were lying near the body. The reason behind the murder was not clear. The police launched a probe to identify the killers.

The passers-by after noticing the body had raised the alarm and informed the police.