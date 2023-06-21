Man found murdered in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

A physically disabled person was killed with a sharp weapon at Kothe Rahala, Jagraon. The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Singh Jassi and used to run a grocery store outside his house.

On Tuesday morning, when Jassi didn’t not to open his shop, neighbors turned suspicious and called the police. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rural Navneet Singh Bains along with a police party immediately rushed to the spot.

As the house was locked, the police entered the building by climbing onto the neighbouring rooftop. Jassi’s body was found inside the room with injury marks. A belt was reportedly found wrapped around his neck.

The police sent body to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem to inquire about the exact cause of death.

Jassi’s mother, Pritam Kaur, said her son lived alone in the house. Yesterday night, she talked to Jassi over the phone and he informed that he had just returned home after performing service at some religious place. Deceased’s mother revealed that Jassi had been through two failed marriages, with both ending in divorce. He did not have any children of his own. To support himself, he had opened a grocery store at his residence.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains said the cause of death will be determined after the completion of the autopsy report. The police investigation was on in the matter to expose the truth behind this tragic incident. CCTV cameras were also being scanned by the police to get clue about suspects, the SSP said.