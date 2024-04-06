Man fraudulently withdraws Rs 5.5 cr from father’s account, booked

Ludhiana, April 5
The Model Town police yesterday registered a case against a man who fraudulently withdrew Rs 5.50 crore from the bank account of his deceased father. After other family members came to know about the matter, they lodged a police complaint and after investigation, a case was registered.
The suspect has been identified as Vishal Singhania, a resident of Model Town here.
The complainant, Anisha Gupta, a resident of GK Enclave, Dugri, who is the sister of the suspect, told the police that after the death of their father, her brother prepared fake nomination papers, which he further used to withdraw Rs 5.50 crore from the bank account of the deceased. He had forged the signature of his father and also some other documents to commit the fraud.
The complainant said after she got to know about the withdrawal, she lodged a police complaint in May last year and after months of investigation, a case was registered.
The investigating officer, ASI Balwinder Singh, said after registering a case against the man, further probe was launched in the matter by the police.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria
Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC
Indian student dies in US state of Ohio
Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...
Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP
AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...