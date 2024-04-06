Man fraudulently withdraws Rs 5.5 cr from father’s account, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 5

The Model Town police yesterday registered a case against a man who fraudulently withdrew Rs 5.50 crore from the bank account of his deceased father. After other family members came to know about the matter, they lodged a police complaint and after investigation, a case was registered.

The suspect has been identified as Vishal Singhania, a resident of Model Town here.

The complainant, Anisha Gupta, a resident of GK Enclave, Dugri, who is the sister of the suspect, told the police that after the death of their father, her brother prepared fake nomination papers, which he further used to withdraw Rs 5.50 crore from the bank account of the deceased. He had forged the signature of his father and also some other documents to commit the fraud.

The complainant said after she got to know about the withdrawal, she lodged a police complaint in May last year and after months of investigation, a case was registered.

The investigating officer, ASI Balwinder Singh, said after registering a case against the man, further probe was launched in the matter by the police.

