Man gets 10-year jail for killing co-worker

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 3

Sessions Judge Munish Singal has convicted Suraj Kumar, resident of Punit Nagar, Ludhiana, on the charge of causing death to Ram Asharay.

He has been sentenced to undergo 10-year imprisonment. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the convict.

Additional Public Prosecutor BD Gupta apprised that a case against the accused was registered at the Basti Jodhewal Police Station on August 15, 2016, following the statement of Mithlesh Kumar.

The complainant stated to the police that he had been working as contractor with Sham Dyeing Treatment Plant, opposite Central Jail, Ludhiana, for the last four years. He had employed Ram Asharay and the accused.

On August 13, 2016, around 8.45 am, the accused stopped Ram Asharay at the gate of the factory and starting abusing him. When Ram Asharay objected, the accused hit his head with a bamboo stick. Ram Asharay fell on the ground. When the complainant was helping the injured, the accused fled the spot.

The complainant got arranged a vehicle and got him admitted to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. As the condition of the injured was deteriorating, he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, but he died.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence but did not forward any evidence. Convinced with the prosecution evidence and testimonies of eight witnesses, the court found him guilty.