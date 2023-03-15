Man gets 10-year jail for violating daughter

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 14

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashok Kapoor has convicted a resident of Abdullapur Basti, Ludhiana, on the charges of sexual exploitation of his 18-year-old daughter.

The accused has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 6,000.

Pronouncing the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against the accused. The court declined the plea of leniency raised by him.

A case against the accused was registered at the Model Town police station on May 9, 2022, following the statement of the mother of the victim.

The complainant had stated to the police that she had married the accused in 1997. In 2018, she had seen her husband establishing physical

relations with one of

her daughters during the night. On the next day, her husband apologised before the entire family and promised not to do any such act again.

Later, that daughter got married. In 2020, the complainant again saw her husband making forcible physical relations with his another daughter. Later, she was also got married.

In December 2021, the complainant had gone to the market for purchasing some articles. When she returned, she was astonished to see my husband making sexual relationship forcibly with her one daughter aged 18 years.

When she objected, he threatened to kill them.

The girl went into depression and is undergoing treatment. The victim revealed that she had been exploited for more than 18 months.

The complainant said she apprehended similar fate for her two younger daughters and therefore, reported the matter to the police and the accused was booked and put to trial.

During the trial, however, the accused pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.