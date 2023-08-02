Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana August 1

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Harbans Singh Lekhi has convicted Varinder Singh, a resident of Mohalla Chimni Road, near Shimlapuri, here, in a snatching case.

The convict was ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 10 years . A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the convict.

A case was registered against the accused on May 1, 2017, at the Haibowal police station, Ludhiana, following the statement of the victim, Neetu Jaiswal, a resident of Haibowal.

The complainant had stated to the police that on the day of the incident she was standing outside her house around 4 pm. The accused, aged about 25 years, came on his black motorcycle and snatched her gold chain and also threatened the complainant that if she make any noise, he would kill her now. The complainant did not utter a single word due to the life threat. Afterwards, the accused fled the scene on his bike.

On the statement of the complainant, the police registered an FIR against him. Later, the investigation was transferred to

the Special Task Force (STF). On June 16, 2017, a checkpoint was formed

by the STF at Aarti Cinema Chowk, Ludhiana, and Varinder Singh, alias Soni, was arrested. Gold chain of the victim was also recovered from his possession. After that the police presented the accused in a local court.

However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record and convinced with submissions of the additional public prosecutor, the court found him guilty and sentenced accordingly.