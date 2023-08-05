Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 4

Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh convicted Mohammad Ajjal Ansari, a resident of Kuldeep Nagar, Basti Jodhewal, Ludhiana, with 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 18 of the POCSO Act.

The suspect was facing accusations of luring a five-year-old girl and attempting to sexually exploit her.

According to the prosecution, on July 1, 2021, at Tibba police station, a case under Sections 376 and 511 of the IPC and Sections 10 and 18 of the POCSO Act was registered against them.

The complainant, a resident of Basti Jodhewal, said she was a housewife and have six children — four girls and two boys. One of the girls, who was about five years’ old, used to go outside the house every day to play in the street. She left around noon, saying that I am going to my aunt’s house. When her daughter did not reach home in the evening, the complainant went to her sister’s house and enquired, she said her daughter had left for home at 5 pm. Thereafter, the complainant and her sister started searching for the former’s daughter and lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that a young man had taken the complainant’s daughter with him towards Tibba Road. Meanwhile, it was found that there was a gathering of several people on the main GT Road. The complainant found that a youth was being detained by a crowd of people. He was taking the girl along him forcefully by luring her with biscuits. When he was about to strip off the girl’s clothes, people caught him. Afterwards, the police registered a case and arrested the culprit and presented him in a court. In the court, the convict said he was being falsely implicated in the case. After hearing arguments of both parties and going through the evidence, the court convicted the suspect.