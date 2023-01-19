Man gets 10-yr jail for possessing intoxicants

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 18

Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Karnail Singh of Sidhwan Bet in a narcotics case. Karnail was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond any doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused.

According to the prosecution, a case against the accused was registered at the Sidhwan Bet police station on April 22, 2017. A police party, led by Sub-Inspector, in-charge, CIA, Jagroan, was checking people. The accused was seen coming on a motorcycle. On seeing the police party, the accused tried to turn back, but the police, on the basis of suspicion, apprehended him. The accused was found to be carrying 500 gram of intoxicating powder containing alrazolam salt. He was arrested immediately.

However, during the trial the accused pleaded innocence. But after appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.